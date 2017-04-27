Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 8 AM | The Rogue Valley Pioneer Who Fought FOR Native Rights

By & 2 hours ago

John Beeson benefitted from the removal of Native Americans from the Rogue Valley, like many white settlers in the mid-19th century. 

Credit Jan Wright

What he did next makes him a bit different: Beeson took up a second career as an advocate for Native Americans, leaving his Talent farm and family behind to push for better treatment for indigenous people. 

Historian Jan Wright is working on a book about Beeson and trying to crowdfund it

She joins us to talk about a man who pushed for equality in a time when it was not a popular concept, to say the least. 

 

Tags: 
history
race

Related Content

Underground History: The State of Jefferson Remembered

By & Mar 29, 2017
publicceo.com

The State of Jefferson gets some recognition from the Oregon Historical Society in its latest publication. 

The Oregon Historical Quarterly's latest issue focuses on historical events and research in our corners of Oregon and California. 

The issue itself bears the one-time-only title of "Jefferson Historical Quarterly."  So we talk about some of the work to explore the region in this month's edition of "Underground History." 

In-house archaeologist Chelsea Rose from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology returns. 