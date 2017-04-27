Fri 8 AM | The Rogue Valley Pioneer Who Fought FOR Native Rights

John Beeson benefitted from the removal of Native Americans from the Rogue Valley, like many white settlers in the mid-19th century.

What he did next makes him a bit different: Beeson took up a second career as an advocate for Native Americans, leaving his Talent farm and family behind to push for better treatment for indigenous people.

Historian Jan Wright is working on a book about Beeson and trying to crowdfund it.

She joins us to talk about a man who pushed for equality in a time when it was not a popular concept, to say the least.