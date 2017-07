The Oregon Coast Music Festival (OCMF) has grown from a Coos Bay performance of Haydn music to an annual festival that draws 5,000 to its varied concerts in several Coos Bay area locations.

The festival's classical concerts are scheduled next week (July 25-29) in the Marshfield High School Auditorium in Coos Bay.

James Paul has been the Festival's music director since 1991.

He grabs a phone before he grabs his baton, to give a festival preview.