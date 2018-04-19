Fri 8 AM | Earth Day Celebrations: Share Your Event

It may not have the cachet of December 25th, but April 22nd is a well-known date: Earth Day.

Concern about the environment led to the first observance in 1970, and the date (and the concern) have been remembered ever since.

Many ceremonies and activities will mark Earth Day in the region, and we will throw open the phone lines to allow people to boost their events, much like our First Friday Arts segment.

So listeners can call 800-838-3760 to share news of Earth Day happenings across the region.

Feel free to listen or contribute.