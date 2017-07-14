Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, Cylvia Hayes Face Formal Ethics Investigations

By Tracy Loew / Statesman Journal 1 minute ago
  • Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid suspicion that his fiancee used her relationship with him to secure consulting contracts.
    Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 amid suspicion that his fiancee used her relationship with him to secure consulting contracts.
    Alan Sylvestre/OPB

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission will launch a full investigation into whether former Gov. John Kitzhaber and First Lady Cylvia Hayes used their positions for financial gain.

Commissioners took the action at their regular meeting Friday morning after a 45 minute-long executive session that included Kitzhaber’s lawyer Janet Hoffman.

The commission launched a preliminary review in fall 2014 after then-state Rep. Vicki Berger, R-Salem, and the Oregon Republican Party filed complaints.

In a preliminary review, the commission’s staffers have 30 days to finish a report that goes to the full commission, which then decides whether to dismiss the complaint or move to a full-scale investigation.

Read more at the Statesman Journal.