Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber, Cylvia Hayes Face Formal Ethics Investigations

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission will launch a full investigation into whether former Gov. John Kitzhaber and First Lady Cylvia Hayes used their positions for financial gain.

Commissioners took the action at their regular meeting Friday morning after a 45 minute-long executive session that included Kitzhaber’s lawyer Janet Hoffman.

The commission launched a preliminary review in fall 2014 after then-state Rep. Vicki Berger, R-Salem, and the Oregon Republican Party filed complaints.

In a preliminary review, the commission’s staffers have 30 days to finish a report that goes to the full commission, which then decides whether to dismiss the complaint or move to a full-scale investigation.

