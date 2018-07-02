Following Decision On Union, Canvassers Target Public Workers In Oregon

Less than a week after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on labor unions, anti-union canvassers are out in Salem. It’s the latest step in a campaign to weaken Oregon’s powerful labor movement.



Under the Court’s decision in Janus v AFSCME, public employees who aren’t union members are no longer required to pay for bargaining services. The conservative Freedom Foundation is counting on that to be attractive for public employees.

So the foundation is making sure workers are aware of the decision. It sent out an email to thousands of employees last week. And now the foundation has canvassers standing outside of government buildings in Salem, distributing information about how employees can leave their union.

Aaron Withe directs Freedom Foundation efforts in Oregon.

“The Janus decision marks the start of the end of the reign of government unions’ political influence,” he said.

Public sector Unions in Oregon disagree, saying their members value the service they provide.

