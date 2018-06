Featured Works - July 2018

Featured Works for July – First Concert

(*Indicates July birthday)

July 2 M Christoph Willibald von Gluck*: Selections from Don Juan

July 3 T Leos Janácek*: Lachian Dances

July 4 W Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront

July 5 T Paul Ben-Haim*: Pastorale Variée for Clarinet

July 6 F Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17; “The Tempest”

July 9 M David Diamond*: Suite from the Ballet “Tom”

July 10 T Henryk Wieniawski*: Fantaisie Brillante on Gounod’s “Faust”

July 11 W Georg Philipp Telemann: Paris Quartet No. 3

July 12 T Salomon Jadassohn: Symphony No. 1

July 13 F George Gershwin: An American in Paris (Britt 2017)

July 16 M Georges Bizet: Dramatic Overture “Patrie”

July 17 T George Frideric Handel: Suite from “Water Music”

July 18 W Julius Fucik*: Winterstürme

July 19 T Peggy Stuart Coolidge*: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow

July 20 F Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35; “Haffner” (Britt 2017)

July 23 M Franz Berwald*: Duo in B flat major

July 24 T Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (Britt 2017)

July 25 W Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal

July 26 T Francesco Cilea*: Cello Sonata in D major

July 27 F Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (Britt 2017)

July 30 M Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in C major

July 31 T Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances

Featured Works for July – Siskiyou Music Hall

(*Indicates July birthday)

July 2 M Louis Spohr: Symphony No. 4, “The Consecration of Sounds”

July 3 T Franz Schubert: Trio in E flat major

July 4 W Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

July 5 T Josef Holbrooke*: Piano Concerto No. 1

July 6 F Percy Grainger*: In a Nutshell Suite

July 9 M Ottorino Respighi*: Sinfonia Drammatica

July 10 T Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

July 11 W Friedrich Kalkbrenner: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor

July 12 T Anton Arensky*: String Quartet No. 2

July 13 F Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 (Britt 2017)

July 16 M Anton Reicha: Woodwind Quintet in F major

July 17 T Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy

July 18 W Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39

July 19 T Ignaz Pleyel: Octet in C major

July 20 F Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto (Britt 2017)

July 23 M Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 (Britt 2017)

July 24 T Hans Kossler: String Sextet in F minor

July 25 W Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 (Britt 2017)

July 26 T John Field*: Piano Concerto No. 7

July 27 F Mauro Giuliani*: Guitar Concerto in A major

July 30 M Felix Otto Dessoff: String Quartet in F major

July 31 T Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2