Sue Armitage tells stories of notable women.

It's hard to believe it was less than a century ago that women first gained the right to vote across the United States.

And pay stubs and other indicators show that women have still not completely caught up to men. That does not mean they have been devoid of influence, though.

Sue Armitage reaches back in time for the stories of Shaping the Public Good: Women Making History in the Pacific Northwest, just out from Oregon State University Press.

The author visits with highlights of a rich history.