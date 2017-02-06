Related Program: 
Open Air

The Bones of J.R. Jones Live Session Thursday, Feb 23rd at Noon

By 47 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Open Air

On Thursday, February 23rd at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with The Bones of J.R. Jones on Open Air.

In many ways, Jonathon Linaberry is a victim of his own creativity. Where some musicians lock themselves away in a studio to create an album or a concrete collection of songs, Linaberry can’t help but write whenever inspiration strikes. The blues singer and multi-instrumentalist, who incorporates elements of old-time folk into the all-encompassing persona of The Bones of J.R. Jones, describes his songwriting as “a continuing evolution.” Nonetheless, he admits he often wishes his ever-wandering creative spirit would settle down. “I would jump at the chance to have the flexibility where I can have six months locked away in a room and focus on one solid cohesive theme for a record,” Linaberry says. “But unfortunately with my schedule I try to cram these songs into the spaces of my life where I can fit them.

Thankfully, within these delicate cracks of life, Linaberry is able to strike musical gold: The Bones of J.R. Jones’ latest album, Spirit’s Furnace, a crisp nine-track effort that bubbles with barroom dust and hard-won wisdom, finds the musician expanding the scope of his musical vision while stripping away the excess. “I’m a little clearer on the message that I’m trying to put out into the world,” says the singer who has effectively blurred the line between his own life and The Bones J.R. Jones character; he draws evermore from his personal life on his songs, most notably the tender, banjo-plucked “Wedding Song” written day’s before his own nuptials.

It’s definitely a balance,” Linaberry says of expanding beyond his self-created alter ego. “I try to inhabit this character… whoever it may be. But obviously a huge influence on that is what’s going on at that time in my life. And then I’ll twist it through the spectrum of The Bones of J.R. Jones. It usually gets a lot darker after but they both inform each other.

Tune in Thursday, February 23rd at Noon for a live session with The Bones of J.R. Jones on JPR's Rhythm & News Service. To listen online, click the "Listen Live" link at the top of the page and select "Rhythm & News."

The Bones of J.R. Jones performs Thursday night, February 23rd at 8pm at The Haul in Grants Pass.

Tags: 
JPR Music
JPR Live Sessions

Related Content

Renn Live Session Friday, February 10th at Noon

By Jan 24, 2017

On Friday, February 10th at Noon, JPR will broadcast a live session with singer/songwriter Renn on Open Air.

Leftover Salmon Live Session Thursday, February 16th at 2pm

By Jan 24, 2017

On Thursday, February 16th at 2pm, JPR welcomes the band Leftover Salmon into the studios for a live session on Open Air.

JPR Live Session: Don DiLego

By Jan 9, 2017
Soleil Rowan

Combining his favorite aspects of the country music of old alongside some serious 80’s indie-pop influences, Don DiLego has managed to carve out a sound that is at once both nostalgic in its Americana leanings and modern in its approach to creating a sonic landscape. Ripe with reverb, detuned guitars, banjo, and pedal steel, DiLego’s most recent recordings seem to fully realize what he began exploring on his first release, The Lonestar Hitchhiker, back in 2001.

JPR Live Session: John Paul White

By Feb 3, 2017

John Paul White’s new album, Beulah, is his first in nearly a decade - a remarkably and assuredly diverse collection spanning plaintive folk balladry, swampy southern rock, lonesome campfire songs, and dark acoustic pop. Gothic and ambitious, with a rustic, lived-in sound, it’s a meditation on love curdling into its opposite, on recrimination defining relationships, on hope finally filtering through doubt.