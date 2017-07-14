Zinke To Visit Oregon For Cascade-Siskiyou Monument Review

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be in Oregon to review the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument Saturday.

The Interior Department confirmed the visit Friday.

Zinke’s review is in accordance with President Donald Trump’s executive order to review the status and size of national monuments across the country.

President Obama invoked the Antiquities Act to expand the monument in southern Oregon by nearly 50,000 acres during his final days in office.

Earlier this week, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced her intent to sue the Trump administration should Zinke suggest the monument be reduced in size.

