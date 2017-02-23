Wyden Vows To Stand Up To Trump At Town Hall Meeting In Ashland

Some Republican members of Congress have faced angry constituents this week during town hall meetings back in their home districts. Senator Ron Wyden didn’t have that problem when he held his town hall in Ashland Thursday.

A largely adoring crowd of more than 2,000 packed into the Ashland High School gym to greet the Oregon Democrat. Quizzed on a range of issues, Wyden gave the audience the full-throated message of resistance to the Trump administration they wanted to hear.

On Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare, Wyden swore he would fight to protect affordable access to health care.

“On my watch, we are not going back to the dark days when health care was for the healthy and wealthy!” Wyden shouted, to loud applause.

Wyden also promised to use his position on the Senate Intelligence Committee to ensure a thorough investigation into alleged Russian government interference in the last election.

“And I commit to you today, to the people of Jackson County, as I’ve done it every single stop, I am not going to let the Russian investigation get swept under the rug!”

On issues from immigration to LGBT rights to the President’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, Wyden stood in opposition to the administration’s policies.

He disappointed a large contingent in the audience by twice declining to come out against the proposed Jordan Cove liquid natural gas pipeline project. But he did say no one should be forced to sell their property under eminent domain to accommodate the pipeline.

The Ashland event was part of Wyden’s long-standing commitment to hold annual town hall meetings in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.