Wyden Renews Call For Special Prosecutor After Comey Firing

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said Tuesday that it was "outrageous" for President Donald Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey in the middle of an investigation into Russian links with people close to the president.

Wyden, a senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Comey should be "immediately called to testify" before Congress "about the status of the investigation into Russia and Trump associates at the time he was fired."

The Oregon senator also renewed his call for an independent prosecutor to lead the FBI investigation.

"At this point, no one in Trump's chain of command can be trusted to carry out an impartial investigation," Wyden said in a statement, adding, "The president would do well to remember that in America, the truth always comes out."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said in a memo released to reporters that Comey, in his public comments, mishandled the case involving Hillary Clinton's private email account.

Comey said during the campaign that Clinton was careless but should not be criminally prosecuted.

