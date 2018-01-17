WSU Quarterback Tyler Hilinski Dead of Apparent Suicide

Washington State University quarterback Tyler Hilinski has died. He was 21.

Police in Pullman, Washington, confirmed they were called to an apartment Tuesday afternoon where they found Hilinski. He had not shown up for football practice earlier in the day.



According to a news release, officers found Hilinski dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police found a rifle next to his body and a suicide note.

Hilinski was a redshirt sophomore on the Cougar football team, backing up starter Luke Falk this season. He played quarterback in WSU’s final game this season, the Holiday Bowl, as Falk was injured.

WSU Interim Director of Athletics John Johnson called the news "devastating."

"Tyler was a tremendous individual, great friend and teammate, and he will be deeply missed," Johnson said in a statement. Johnson said team members were brought together to learn the news of Hilinski's death and they are being supported by counselors, psychologists, and the WSU Athletics medical team.

Hilinski, from Claremont, California, was thought to be a leading contender for starting quarterback this fall.

This story has been updated.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call for help now. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is a free service answered by trained staff. The number is: 1-800-273-8255.

