Wolves Spotted in Oregon's Northern Cascade Mountains

Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife says at least two wolves are roaming an area in southern Wasco County.



They’ve been spotted in the Mount Hood National Forest and on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

There have been packs in Oregon’s southern Cascade range since 2014. Wolves there have killed three calves from a ranch in Jackson County within the past week.

Wolves first returned to Oregon in the 2000s and quickly populated the northeast corner of the state before moving west.

There are now at least 112 wolves in Oregon. Wildlife officials expect to have an updated wolf population count in March. They are also in the midst of updating the state’s wolf management plan, which governs when it will kill wolves that prey on cattle and sheep.

