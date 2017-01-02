Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

William F. Buckley And The Making Of "Firing Line"

By & Jan 2, 2017
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Conservative giant William F. Buckley called his TV show "Firing Line" when it debuted in 1966. 

William F. Buckley with Ronald Reagan in the White House.
Credit White House Photo Office/Wikimedia

But despite the title, it was not a free-fire zone for people to yell at one another.  Debate and disagree, yes... but not like today's shouting matches on cable news channels. 

Buckley's show and his other work in media made him the prototype pundit, and that role allowed him to present his ideas to a broader audience.  Over time, they became mainstream. 

M.I.T. professor Heather Hendershot reconstructs the journey of conservatism from outcast to inner circle in her book Open to Debate

The professor joins us with highlights.  

 

Tags: 
history

Related Content

Book Tracks Influence Of Women In The Northwest

By & Dec 19, 2016
Wikimedia

It's hard to believe it was less than a century ago that women first gained the right to vote across the United States. 

And pay stubs and other indicators show that women have still not completely caught up to men.  That does not mean they have been devoid of influence, though. 

Sue Armitage reaches back in time for the stories of Shaping the Public Good: Women Making History in the Pacific Northwest, just out from Oregon State University Press.