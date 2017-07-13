Wildfire Near Summer Lake, Oregon, Winding Down

The Ana Fire burning near Summer Lake, Oregon, is winding down.

Officials say the fire, which began on July 8, is now 75 percent contained as of Thursday morning. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Ana Fire is one of 119 active wildfires burning 1.1 million acres across the country.

Strong, gusty winds and low humidity are of concern for the 316 personnel still battling the blaze. A red flag warning has been issued for the area south of the fire.

At its peak, the Ana Fire was burning 6,000 acres.

A level one evacuation order — on a scale of three — is still in place along Highway 31.



A preliminary investigation indicated the fire was started by a group of people shooting tannerite exploding targets on private property.

The Fremont Point lookout is closed through Aug. 1 to allow recovery traffic to pass in the area, though it was not affected by the fire.

