What The Ancient World Teaches About Ours

A trip through time with Michael Scott

Recent history shows how trends in human behavior produce similar movements in different places far apart.

Example: the UK vote on "Brexit" and the American presidential election. But that's to be expected in a modern, connected world, right?

So how do we explain some of the human revolutions of antiquity? Michael Scott takes on that project in his book Ancient Worlds: A Global History of Antiquity, showing how societal changes happened even among humans scattered far and wide.

He joins us to show how changes in the ancient world paved the way to ours.