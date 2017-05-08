WFMT's American Opera Series Returns May 20th

The WFMT Radio Network's American Opera Series returns to JPR's Classics & News Service on Saturday, May 20th following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Opera season.

Highlights of this season include: Berlioz’ epic Les Troyens (June 3), and Tchaikovsky’s lyric masterpiece Eugene Onegin (July 8). Stars of this season include Eric Owens (Das Rheingold), Christine Goerke (Les Troyens), Mariusz Kwiecień (Eugene Onegin), and more!

Opera lovers everywhere are familiar with The Barber of Seville (August 12) and the Marriage of Figaro (August 19), but LA Opera brings us the third opera in the trilogy, John Corigliano’s less-frequently-heard 1991 composition The Ghosts of Versailles (August 26). With a fantastic lineup of performers and Maestro James Conlon at the podium, you won’t want to miss these exciting performances!

American Opera Series Full Season

Lyric Opera of Chicago

May 20 Das Rheingold / Wagner

May 27 Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti

June 3 Les Troyens / Berlioz

June 10 Don Quichotte / Massenet

June 17 The Magic Flute / Mozart

June 24 Norma / Bellini

July 1 Carmen / Bizet

July 8 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky

July 15 Don Giovanni / Mozart

July 22 Tannhäuser / Wagner

LA Opera

July 29 Macbeth / Verdi

August 5 The Tales of Hoffman / Offenbach

August 12 The Barber of Seville / Rossini

August 19 The Marriage of Figaro / Mozart

August 26 The Ghosts of Versailles / Corigliano

San Francisco Opera

September 2 La Gioconda / Ponchielli

September 9 Aida / Verdi

September 16 Madama Butterfly / Puccini

September 23 Andrea Chénier / Giordano

September 30 Dream of the Red Chamber / Bright Sheng

October 7 Don Pasquale / Donizetti

October 14 Arabella / Strauss