WFMT's American Opera Series Returns May 20th

The WFMT Radio Network's American Opera Series returns to JPR's Classics & News Service on Saturday, May 20th following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Opera season.
Highlights of this season include: Berlioz’ epic Les Troyens (June 3), and Tchaikovsky’s lyric masterpiece Eugene Onegin (July 8). Stars of this season include Eric Owens (Das Rheingold), Christine Goerke (Les Troyens), Mariusz Kwiecień (Eugene Onegin), and more!
Opera lovers everywhere are familiar with The Barber of Seville (August 12) and the Marriage of Figaro (August 19), but LA Opera brings us the third opera in the trilogy, John Corigliano’s less-frequently-heard 1991 composition The Ghosts of Versailles (August 26). With a fantastic lineup of performers and Maestro James Conlon at the podium, you won’t want to miss these exciting performances!
American Opera Series Full Season
Lyric Opera of Chicago
May 20 Das Rheingold / Wagner
May 27 Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti
June 3 Les Troyens / Berlioz
June 10 Don Quichotte / Massenet
June 17 The Magic Flute / Mozart
June 24 Norma / Bellini
July 1 Carmen / Bizet
July 8 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky
July 15 Don Giovanni / Mozart
July 22 Tannhäuser / Wagner
LA Opera
July 29 Macbeth / Verdi
August 5 The Tales of Hoffman / Offenbach
August 12 The Barber of Seville / Rossini
August 19 The Marriage of Figaro / Mozart
August 26 The Ghosts of Versailles / Corigliano
San Francisco Opera
September 2 La Gioconda / Ponchielli
September 9 Aida / Verdi
September 16 Madama Butterfly / Puccini
September 23 Andrea Chénier / Giordano
September 30 Dream of the Red Chamber / Bright Sheng
October 7 Don Pasquale / Donizetti
October 14 Arabella / Strauss