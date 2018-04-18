WFMT's American Opera Series Returns May 12th

The WFMT Radio Network's American Opera Series returns to JPR's Classics & News Service on Saturday, May 12th following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Opera season.
Highlights of this season, which will be broadcast every Saturday morning at 10am, include a stellar performance of the rarely-performed 1774 French version of Gluck’s Orphée et Eurydice, Bellini’s bel canto masterpiece I puritani, a broadcast of the world premiere of George Benjamin’s third opera Lessons in Love and Violence, Giordano’s verismo opera Andrea Chénier and more!
American Opera Series Full Season
Lyric Opera of Chicago, Part I
May 12 Orphée et Eurydice / Gluck
May 19 Rigoletto / Verdi
May 26 Die Walküre / Wagner
June 2 The Pearl Fishers / Bizet
June 9 Turandot / Puccini
June 16 I puritani / Bellini
Operas from the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union
June 23 Lessons in Love and Violence / G. Benjamin / Royal Opera
June 30 Macbeth / Verdi / Royal Opera
July 7 The Return of Ulysses / Monteverdi / Royal Opera & Roundhouse
July 14 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky / Scottish Opera
July 21 Un ballo in maschera / Verdi / Opera North
July 28 Lohengrin / Wagner / Royal Opera
August 4 TITLE TO BE ANNOUNCED / Glyndebourne
Lyric Opera of Chicago, Part II
August 11 Così fan tutte / Mozart
August 18 Faust / Gounod
August 25 Das Rheingold / Wagner
September 1 Bel Canto / J. López
LA Opera
September 8 Carmen / Bizet
September 15 Nabucco / Verdi
September 22 Norma / Bellini
September 29 Gianni Schicci & Pagliacci / Puccini, Leoncavallo
October 6 Moby Dick / J. Heggie
San Francisco Opera
October 13 Andrea Chénier / Giordano
October 20 Barber of Seville / Rossini
October 27 Don Pasquale / Donizetti
November 3 Dream of the Red Chamber / B. Sheng
November 10 Usher House & La chute de la maison Usher / Getty, Debussy