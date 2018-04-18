WFMT's American Opera Series Returns May 12th

The WFMT Radio Network's American Opera Series returns to JPR's Classics & News Service on Saturday, May 12th following the conclusion of the Metropolitan Opera season.

Highlights of this season, which will be broadcast every Saturday morning at 10am, include a stellar performance of the rarely-performed 1774 French version of Gluck’s Orphée et Eurydice, Bellini’s bel canto masterpiece I puritani, a broadcast of the world premiere of George Benjamin’s third opera Lessons in Love and Violence, Giordano’s verismo opera Andrea Chénier and more!

American Opera Series Full Season

Lyric Opera of Chicago, Part I

May 12 Orphée et Eurydice / Gluck

May 19 Rigoletto / Verdi

May 26 Die Walküre / Wagner

June 2 The Pearl Fishers / Bizet

June 9 Turandot / Puccini

June 16 I puritani / Bellini

Operas from the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union

June 23 Lessons in Love and Violence / G. Benjamin / Royal Opera

June 30 Macbeth / Verdi / Royal Opera

July 7 The Return of Ulysses / Monteverdi / Royal Opera & Roundhouse

July 14 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky / Scottish Opera

July 21 Un ballo in maschera / Verdi / Opera North

July 28 Lohengrin / Wagner / Royal Opera

August 4 TITLE TO BE ANNOUNCED / Glyndebourne

Lyric Opera of Chicago, Part II

August 11 Così fan tutte / Mozart

August 18 Faust / Gounod

August 25 Das Rheingold / Wagner

September 1 Bel Canto / J. López

LA Opera

September 8 Carmen / Bizet

September 15 Nabucco / Verdi

September 22 Norma / Bellini

September 29 Gianni Schicci & Pagliacci / Puccini, Leoncavallo

October 6 Moby Dick / J. Heggie

San Francisco Opera

October 13 Andrea Chénier / Giordano

October 20 Barber of Seville / Rossini

October 27 Don Pasquale / Donizetti

November 3 Dream of the Red Chamber / B. Sheng

November 10 Usher House & La chute de la maison Usher / Getty, Debussy