Wet And Windy Weekend For Pacific Northwest, Especially Coasts

It’s going to be a dangerously windy and wet weekend in the region. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, people are advised to buckle down, limit travel, and avoid the beaches.



There’s a high wind warning for much of the Willamette Valley, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, and gusts up to 50 miles per hour for most of Saturday. Rainfall is predicted to be between one to nearly two inches, increasing mudslide potential.

David Bishop of the National Weather Service in Portland says it’s an even more grueling forecast for the Oregon and Washington Coasts.

“Winds will be 35 to 45 miles per hour, with gusts to 75 miles per hour along the beaches and headlands," Bishop tells KLCC.

"And with gusts up around 65 miles per hour within the coastal communities. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. And even for lower profile vehicles, especially while crossing coastal bridges.”

Bishop says falling trees and power lines are possible, so people are advised to prepare for outages. He says people should avoid the water, lest the Coast Guard be put into a dangerous rescue situation.

Sunday will be calmer, with lighter winds and early morning rain.

