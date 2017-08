Can you pull yourself away from the news long enough to get immersed in a good book?

The long, warm days lend themselves to reading, and we'll spend the summer getting advice on WHAT to read from some of our local bookstores.

Fiction or non, fantasy or not, what's your pleasure? Our weekly feature "Summer Reads" probes the tastes and recommendations of Mendocino Book Company in Ukiah.

Toni Wheeler from the store phones in her list.