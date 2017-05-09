Related Program: 
Wed 9:40 | Josephine County Votes On Library District

Josephine County voters have a chance to make the public libraries truly public once again in the May 16th election. 

Hard budget times for the county forced it to close the libraries as public entities years ago... they've operated since then with a non-profit organization doing the work. 

The May ballot includes measure 17-79, to form a library district as Jackson County did several years ago, with a property tax rate to support it. 

Voters will also decide on candidates for the library district board, should the measure pass. 

Library supporter and board candidate Jen Roberts visits with the rationale and details. 

 

