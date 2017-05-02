Wed 9 AM | Workshops Teach How To Counter Hateful Behavior

If someone displays racist behavior in front of you, do you know what to do? The question gets asked more frequently these days, given the rise in bias incidents since the last election.

Workshops coming to Medford and Ashland next week (May 8 and 9, respectively) will give attendees tools to interrupt hate in public spaces.

Rabbi Debra Kolodny of Resolutions Northwest leads the workshops and joins us with details.

Marjorie Trueblood-Gamble, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Southern Oregon University, joins in.

