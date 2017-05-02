Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Workshops Teach How To Counter Hateful Behavior

By & 9 minutes ago

If someone displays racist behavior in front of you, do you know what to do?  The question gets asked more frequently these days, given the rise in bias incidents since the last election. 

Credit Con-struct, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18807661

Workshops coming to Medford and Ashland next week (May 8 and 9, respectively) will give attendees tools to interrupt hate in public spaces. 

Rabbi Debra Kolodny of Resolutions Northwest leads the workshops and joins us with details. 

Marjorie Trueblood-Gamble, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Southern Oregon University, joins in.   
 

Tags: 
race

Related Content

Documenting The School-To-Prison Pipeline

By & Emily Cureton Nov 1, 2016
elementarygenocide.com

From the slave trade to legal segregation, many public policies throughout American history have harmed Black communities.

These days African-Americans make up more than a third of the prisoner population in the U.S., despite their being just 12 percent of the general population.

Filmmaker and activist Raheim Shabazz says this skew begins in public schools, which have become one end of the school-to-prison pipeline. His films, "Elementary Genocide," parts one and two, screen at Southern Oregon University this week. 

TKO: Racial Histories Of Oregon

By Emily Cureton & Robert Goodwin Jan 30, 2017
An Oregon Canyon / Donnell Alexander

The Keenest Observers is an occasional segment dealing with difference and inclusion in a place where the vast majority of people are white.

This month we look at how race is inscribed on Oregon geography.  Donnell Alexander is a filmmaker and writer, whose recent work documents place names and early African-American homesteaders. Randy Blazak is Chair of the Portland-based Coalition Against Hate Crimes (CAHC). He speaks to the history of the KKK in Oregon, and the perennial re-emergence of white supremacist messaging through fliers, websites and radio programs.