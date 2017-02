Much like Zika virus, rubella--German measles--makes people feel lousy for a while, then generally goes away on its own.

But rubella in a pregnant woman can be as damaging to the fetus as Zika. Scientists worked for decades to find a vaccine for rubella, finally succeeding in the late 60s.

This is the story told in Meredith Wadman's book The Vaccine Race.

Science, ethics, politics--fetal tissue was used--are all part of the story. The author joins us to untangle the threads.