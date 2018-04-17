Wed 9 AM | What Mass Extinction Means For Medicine

Having plants and animals go extinct around us is not just sad, it creates issues for the remaining creatures on the planet.

Chemistry professor Paul Torrence studies the ways in which we derive the materials for many effective medicines from nature. And when the plants go extinct, the materials disappear.

Torrence reports on the trend in his book Molecules of Nature: Biodiversity, the Sixth Mass Extinction, and the Future of Medicine. He visits Southern Oregon University for a lecture on Thursday (April 19th).

We get a preview in the studio.