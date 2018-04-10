Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Understanding The Game The World Loves

By , & 2 minutes ago
  • Now THAT's a scissor kick. Or a bicycle kick.
    Now THAT's a scissor kick. Or a bicycle kick.
    Weechie, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39180964

The world says "football," and we say "soccer."  We say "football," and the world says "huh?" 

Our version of football--pointy-ended ball and helmets--is not played in much of the world.  But soccer is the most popular sport in the world (under the name football).  And billions of people around the world will be watching the World Cup coming this summer, the quadrennial world championship. 

Where DID soccer come from, and how did it get so popular everywhere but here?  Answers to these questions and more appear in Laurent Dubois's book The Language of the Game: How to Understand Soccer

Tune in and tell the difference between a set piece and a scissor kick. 

 

Tags: 
sports

Related Content

When Sports Lovers Become "Superfans"

By , & Feb 20, 2018
Australian Paralympic Committee, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24421530

The winter Olympics in South Korea proved once and for all that American sports fans are not the only ones who take off their shirts in cold weather. 

Why DO people tempt frostbite and other maladies to cheer on their teams?  Because they may be Superfans, a type of person examined in a book by that name by George Dohrmann. 

His sources range from sports psychologists to the man who gathered a huge cheering section for the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer. 

Small Town Has Big Olympic Contingent

By , & Jan 31, 2018
HopsonRoad, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9109068

Norwich, Vermont.  Name ring a bell? 

It's the town of fewer than 3,500 that has had a representative on every U.S. Winter Olympic team (except one) since 1984.  How is that possible? 

Well, winter DOES last a long time in that part of Vermont... but there are other factors as well. 

Karen Crouse explores those in her book Norwich: One Tiny Vermont Town’s Secret to Happiness and Excellence

Exchange Exemplar: "Against Football"

By & Aug 17, 2017
Wikimedia

Exhibition games are already underway in the NFL, and college football is just days away now. 

Don't ask Steve Almond to watch a game with you.  He loves football, but hates what it does to the people who play it and the society that celebrates it. 

We thrill at great catches and long runs, but overlook the toll on brains and bodies.  As Almond puts it, "we want the bacon, but we don't want to see the slaughterhouse." 

Baseball By The NEW Numbers

By & May 12, 2017
Schyler at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=13465049

Baseball has always been a game of numbers, sometimes to the distraction of its less-ardent fans. 

But even diehards are confronted by different SETS of numbers that are increasingly used to measure the capabilities of players. 

RBI (runs batted in) and ERA (earned run average) are moving to the back seat, giving way to OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) and WAR (wins above replacement). 

Help!  ESPN Senior Baseball Writer Keith Law provides help in his book Smart Baseball: The Story Behind the Old Stats That Are Ruining the Game, the New Ones That Are Running It, and the Right Way to Think About Baseball