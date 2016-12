We're a lot more open-minded about people's disabilities than we used to be. Mostly, anyway.

But it's not universal... in some parts of the planet, blind people are still considered stupid.

Rosemary Mahoney had her eyes opened to the way people think about blindness, both with and without it.

Her stunning book is For the Benefit of Those Who See: Dispatches from the World of the Blind.

We revisit this interview from a couple of years ago.