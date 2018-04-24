Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | River Lover Celebrates 50 Years Of Wild And Scenic Streams

By , & 2 hours ago

We get used to talking about the "wild and scenic Rogue River," but the concept is a relatively young one.  The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act dates only to 1968, so it celebrates a half-century birthday this year. 

Tim Palmer is certainly celebrating.  The Port Orford-based writer and photographer and lover of rivers put his talents into yet another book, Wild and Scenic Rivers: An American Legacy

The Rogue and the usual suspects from our part of the country are in there, along with some surprises from other corners of the land. 

Tim Palmer visits the studio with the highlights. 
 

Tags: 
Rogue River
Smith River

