Wed 9 AM | Remembering Rumi And His Poetry

You have to be a VERY good poet for your work to still be revered hundreds of years after you die.

Even Shakespeare's work has not been esteemed as long as the work of the Persian poet generally known as Rumi. He died in the 13th century, but his work is still held in high regard today.

In fact, several days of Rumi events are planned for this week in the Ashland area. Andrew Harvey will participate, reading and exploring the poet's work.

Andrew Harvey visits with insights into the importance of Rumi and his writing.

