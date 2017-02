It's still a little cold for classical music concerts outdoors.

But the Britt Festivals in Jacksonville are not waiting for the summer concert season. Britt sprinkles musical residency programs throughout the year, and right now the Oregon Wind Quintet is in residency.

Somehow we cram all five members into the studio for a chat and some music.

Guests: Molly Barth on flute and piccolo, Melissa Peña on oboe, Kevin Morton on clarinet, Steve Vacchi on bassoon, and Lydia Van Dreel on horn