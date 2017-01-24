Wed 9 AM | Matt Taibbi Pulls No Punches On President

Journalist Matt Taibbi won't win any friends at the White House with the title of his latest book: Insane Clown President.

But then Taibbi, a Rolling Stone contributor, is not known for his diplomacy, just a call-it-like-I-see-it attitude in his writing.

He rewinds the tape of the 2016 election campaign in all its grace and glory, examining the moves, countermoves, and just plain dumb luck that resulted in the November results.

The author pays a visit to The Exchange to unpack the contents of his book.