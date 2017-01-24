Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Matt Taibbi Pulls No Punches On President

By & 7 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Journalist Matt Taibbi won't win any friends at the White House with the title of his latest book: Insane Clown President

Credit White House Photo Office/Wikimedia

But then Taibbi, a Rolling Stone contributor, is not known for his diplomacy, just a call-it-like-I-see-it attitude in his writing. 

He rewinds the tape of the 2016 election campaign in all its grace and glory, examining the moves, countermoves, and just plain dumb luck that resulted in the November results. 

The author pays a visit to The Exchange to unpack the contents of his book.  

 

Tags: 
trump

Related Content

Trump Press Conference Fact-Checked

By Jan 11, 2017

On Wednesday, January 11th, President-elect Donald Trump took questions from the press for the first time since before the election (167 days) in what he himself described as a "general news conference." 

NPR's fact-checking team has poured through the statements made in the press conference, and the details are below.

Loading...

Southern Oregon Women's March Draws A Big Crowd

By Jan 21, 2017
Liam Moriarty/JPR

An estimated 8,000 people marched through downtown Ashland Saturday to voice opposition to the new administration of President Donald Trump. The march was one of hundreds that took place across the country the day after Trump’s inauguration.

11 Times Donald Trump Looked Like He Was Done For

By Jessica Taylor Dec 28, 2016

Some politicians seem to have nine lives, constantly evading scandal and overcoming the odds. But this past year, now-President-elect Donald Trump may have had more than that.

Many things he did would have been the death knell for any other candidate's political hopes — mocking a disabled reporter, bragging about groping, disparaging a Gold Star family and even boasting about his manhood during a national debate.