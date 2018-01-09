Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Marijuana: High And Low And High Again In U.S. History

By , & 19 minutes ago

If you've only been paying attention to marijuana laws for a couple of decades, it can look like pot is on a bit of a high of its own. 

State after state, including California and Oregon, has legalized marijuana for medical or personal use or both.  This moment looked like a sure thing a couple of generations ago. 

But then a backlash began against marijuana and other drugs. 

Emily Dufton tracks the trajectory in Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America

She joins us with both history lesson and cautionary tale.   

 

Tags: 
marijuana

