Wed 9 AM | Marijuana: High And Low And High Again In U.S. History

If you've only been paying attention to marijuana laws for a couple of decades, it can look like pot is on a bit of a high of its own.

State after state, including California and Oregon, has legalized marijuana for medical or personal use or both. This moment looked like a sure thing a couple of generations ago.

But then a backlash began against marijuana and other drugs.

Emily Dufton tracks the trajectory in Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America.

She joins us with both history lesson and cautionary tale.