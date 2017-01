It's a simple thing, really, saying "I'm sorry, I messed up." Well maybe the words are simple, but the process stumps a lot of us.

In fact, it's not uncommon for people to botch an apology so badly that the hurt feelings are deepened.

Therapist and relationship expert Harriet Lerner explores the difficulty inherent in apologizing in her book Why Won't You Apologize? Healing Big Betrayals and Everyday Hurts.

Dr. Lerner documents the atrocities and guides us to apologies that really heal.