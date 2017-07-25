Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | The Keenest Observers: Racial Equity Toolkits

Racism continues to bedevil our country. 

Even people who have the best of intentions can be completely surprised when they are shown the effects of their words and deeds from the point of view of a person of color. 

Racism won't vanish without further effort; the Government Alliance on Race and Equity put plenty of effort into the "Racial Equity Toolkit: An Opportunity to Operationalize Equity." 

Local government agencies across the country are making use of the toolkit, and we explore its features in another edition of "The Keenest Observers." 

Robert Goodwin returns to host, with guests Alma Rosa Alvarez and Marjorie Trueblood-Gamble from Southern Oregon University.  
 

 

The Keenest Observers

The Keenest Observers: The Urban/Rural Divide

Our region is full of out-of-the way places. 

But being off the beaten path is not a good thing for everyone.  Small towns can feel boring and even repressive to young people looking to make their way in the world. 

The urban/rural divide is the focus of this month's edition of "The Keenest Observers," hosted by Robert Goodwin. 

The Keenest Observers: Votes And Barriers

The Keenest Observers are often the people who stand outside a group or situation. 

So that's the name we've given to our occasional explorations of conditions and experiences of people who might be considered outside the mainstream within our region. 

Robert Goodwin returns to host The Keenest Observers, focusing on voter participation in America, and how the effects can break differently in the population, depending upon skin color and other differences.

The topic weaves the legalization of marijuana into the nuances of a simple question: "Does my vote count?"