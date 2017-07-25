Wed 9 AM | The Keenest Observers: Racial Equity Toolkits

Racism continues to bedevil our country.

Even people who have the best of intentions can be completely surprised when they are shown the effects of their words and deeds from the point of view of a person of color.

Racism won't vanish without further effort; the Government Alliance on Race and Equity put plenty of effort into the "Racial Equity Toolkit: An Opportunity to Operationalize Equity."

Local government agencies across the country are making use of the toolkit, and we explore its features in another edition of "The Keenest Observers."

Robert Goodwin returns to host, with guests Alma Rosa Alvarez and Marjorie Trueblood-Gamble from Southern Oregon University.

