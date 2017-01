Longtime listeners of Jefferson Public Radio will remember the name of Diana Coogle.

She provided commentary for years on an afternoon news magazine program JPR once ran.

Her capacity for observing and remarking on the world around her remains undiminished. In fact, she recently finished a new work, a book called Wisdom of the Heart, combining her prose with the painting of fellow Applegate resident Barbara Kostal.

Both will be present when we talk about their joint project in our studio.