Wed 9 AM | How Peoples' Biases Affect The Code They Write

We learn more and more over time about the ways in which we group things and people in our minds, often unfairly. It's hard to know you've got a bias, if everyone around you has a similar mindset.

Now stop and think about all the computer and phone apps and algorithms, and the ever-larger roles they play in our lives. They do not make assumptions... but the people who create them DO.

This is what Sara Wachter-Boettcher explores in her book Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech.

Wachter-Boettcher is a web consultant and author; she reveals the ethical oversights and cultural biases that are baked directly into digital products and services.

