Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | How Peoples' Biases Affect The Code They Write

By , & 39 minutes ago
  • Almonroth/Wikimedia Commons

We learn more and more over time about the ways in which we group things and people in our minds, often unfairly.  It's hard to know you've got a bias, if everyone around you has a similar mindset. 

Now stop and think about all the computer and phone apps and algorithms, and the ever-larger roles they play in our lives.  They do not make assumptions... but the people who create them DO. 

This is what Sara Wachter-Boettcher explores in her book Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech

Wachter-Boettcher is a web consultant and author; she reveals the ethical oversights and cultural biases that are baked directly into digital products and services.  
 

Tags: 
computers

Related Content

Our Machines: "A Dangerous Master"

By & Emily Cureton Jun 26, 2015
Basic Books

Several books and movies exploited our thrills (and fears) about the future and its technology. 

Can we just laugh off dramas like "Rise of the Machines"? 

Maybe not, according to ethicist Wendell Wallach.  In his book A Dangerous Master, looks at technologies that already exist, and explores some of the ethical dilemmas they raise. 

Think drones and computer stock trades, for starters. 

"The Naked Future:" Data And Predicting Behavior

By & Charlotte Duren Mar 22, 2014
Penguin Books

That "club card" at the grocery store let the store know the kinds of things you are likely to buy, so it can offer you a coupon for a future purchase. 

And that's just one example of the ways in which data about us can predict future behavior. 

We put a whole lot of data out there through computer and social networks, and it can be and is used to make predictions. 