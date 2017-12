You can tell a lot about a person by how they eat. And evidently, you can tell a lot about a country by the food it consumes.

The British empire is the focus of Lizzie Collingham's book The Taste of Empire.

It shows how items on the British table--and the quest for them--dictated where in the world English people went, and how they treated the people and products they found.

Grab a cup of tea (Chapter Six) and hear how food shapes the world.