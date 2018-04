Political figures are fond of making moves they say will help "the economy." And often, out of sight, economists roll their eyes at the politicians.

They rely upon each other, but economist Alan S. Blinder sees a dysfunctional relationship.

And he demonstrates why in his book Advice and Dissent: Why America Suffers When Economics and Politics Collide. Blinder advocates for more hard-headed but soft-hearted policies.

He explains in a visit to The Exchange.