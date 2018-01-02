Related Program: 
Wed 9 AM | Getting Up To Speed On Digital Money

Wed 9 AM
  • Ladislav Mecir, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39061107

Do you still write checks at the grocery store?  Or has the debit card long since become your medium of exchange? 

Most of us still work with dollars... but there's certainly an intriguing allure to the talk of Bitcoin and other digital currency, especially since Bitcoin's value has zoomed of late. 

You are not alone if you are having some trouble understanding how digital currencies work.  Scientific American has been all over the story.  Senior Editor Jen Schwartz got an education herself. 

She visits The Exchange with a short course on money through the Internet.   
 

money

