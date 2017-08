How can you know a person from afar, something beyond the standard biographies? For Laura Shapiro, the answer was on the dining table, literally.

She tracks six notable women--some famous, like Eleanor Roosevelt, some less so, like British caterer Rosa Lewis--in the book What She Ate.

From their food choices and habits (be glad you never had a meal at the FDR White House), we learn more about each of the women.

Laura Shapiro joins us to talk about applying her food-writing skills to biography.