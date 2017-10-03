Wed 9 AM | Fraternities Under Fire: "True Gentlemen"

Through triumph and ridicule, the "Greek system" of fraternities and sororities survives on many university campuses. But the pressure on the system may be greater now than at any time in history.

Excessive hazing, binge drinking, sexual assault, and racism have all been blamed on Greek houses in recent years.

In True Gentlemen, John Hechinger investigates one particular fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE). He points to SAE's strong ties to Wall Street and major political figures, and widens the scope to question the future of the Greek system.

The author joins us to discuss.