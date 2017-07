Many jobs once done by people can now be performed by machines.

Don't plan a long-term future on a job, if a robot can do it smarter and faster. Our job is to figure out the tasks that robots and computers cannot do.

That's the general thrust of Edward Hess's book Humility Is the New Smart: Rethinking Human Excellence in the Smart Machine Age.

And yes, as the title implies, it will take some humility on the part of humans.

The author joins us to flesh out the premise.