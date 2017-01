"Composer" usually implies music, and Ashland resident Webster Young has written plenty of that.

But he also writes books about his life as a composer, including a new one called The Luxuries of Unharried Time.

It is a continuation of his memoirs about life in the music business, including his dismissal from music school. We can't wait to hear that story.

Webster Young joins us in the studio to talk about art and a life in the arts.