The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Why Oregon Police Favor "De-Felonizing" Some Drugs

Headlines in other parts of the country keep saying Oregon has "decriminalized" some drug offenses. 

That is not quite the case, but it is true that the legislature recently voted to turn some drug possession felonies into misdemeanors. 

Two reasons: 1) reduce pressure on prisons; 2) offer drug treatment instead of time behind bars. 

The Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police supports the change, along with other law enforcement groups.  Kris Allison is chief of police in Central Point and vice president of the chiefs association. 

She visits the studio with details of how the law will be implemented. 

 

drugs

How Naloxone Can Save Overdose Victims

By & Emily Cureton Feb 20, 2017
The opioid painkiller epidemic took a strange twist when doctors clamped down on the prescription drugs.  Users began turning to heroin as a replacement for opioids, and the heroin overdose death rate shot up. 

In response, many communities have begun equipping first responders with the drug naloxone--also called Narcan--to revive overdose patients long enough to get medical help. 

Julia Pinsky's son died of a heroin overdose; she started "Max's Mission" to help distribute naloxone. 

Sara Smith is a nurse and organizer for a naxolone support group under Oregon Pain Guidance

Brett Johnson is deputy police chief in Medford. 

Confronting Opioid Addiction

By Emily Cureton & Oct 10, 2016
Who would have thought that the drug story of our time is a story of legal drugs, prescribed by doctors? 

Opioids, prescription painkillers, became highly popular for pain management.  And then they became a source of consternation for health workers and police, as people began committing crimes to obtain the drugs or to obtain money to buy them, because they are so highly addictive. 

RxSafe Humboldt is one of several coalitions that have cropped up to address opioid addictions in our communities. 

An Addict Tells His Story

By & Apr 7, 2017
Stories about drug addiction tend to have some common themes. 

One of them is that people often think that they will NOT get addicted.  And they're usually wrong. 

Kyle Simpson was a happy college student, by his own description.  But he got addicted to drugs and had to fight his way back to the life he'd known. 

He made a documentary about his experience, called simply "Junk."  It screens on Tuesday (April 11) at Southern Oregon University. 