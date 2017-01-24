Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | Two Cents Day: Presidents And Protests

By & 36 minutes ago
Our once-in-a-while opinion round robin gets a new name for the new year: TWO CENTS DAY. 

Credit Public Domain/Wikimedia

It's a nod to a more positive kind of discussion, not just the stream of heated consciousness implied by the old name, VENTSday. 

The first time out of the gate, we invite you to join some of the people in last weekend's womens' marches.  We asked several of them why they attended, and what their signs said. 

Whether you did, did not, or would not march, give us your two cents at 800-838-3760 or JX@jeffnet.org

Hear what marchers said, or offer up your view.
 

