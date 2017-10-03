Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Southern Oregon U. Reacts To DACA Pullback

By , &
The academic year had not even begun for most West Coast colleges when President Trump announced he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.  Under DACA, President Obama suspended any moves to deport young people who had been brought into the United States illegally as children. 

In return, they registered with the government and agreed to work or attend college. 

College presidents uniformly condemned Trump's DACA decision, which puts pressure on Congress to do something. 

Linda Escot-Miranda is a Southern Oregon University student with some perspective on DACA and its impact. 

She and Marjorie Trueblood-Gamble, SOU's Director of Diversity and Inclusion, detail the on-campus reaction. 
 

