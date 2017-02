Pick a forest, and there's usually a story about people fighting over a timber sale or two.

So it is in Oregon's Little Applegate Valley, where people enjoying a rustic way of life are concerned about plans to harvest timber on federal land.

The issue is the subject of the short film "Speak for the Trees," one of the entries in this year's Siskiyou Film Fest, Sunday (February 12) in Grants Pass.

Dean Hawn is the creator of the film and our visitor.