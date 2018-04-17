Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | Scientists Study Using Big Dogs To Protect Herds From Wolves

By , & 3 minutes ago
  • Kangals make good wolf repellers.
    Wikimedia

Trying to keep wolves away from livestock is a constant challenge.  And news reports tend to focus on permits issued to shoot wolves. 

But there are many more approaches considered for keeping wolves away from cattle and sheep... including breeding big dogs.  Some breeds--we're talking big, wolf-sized dogs--have protected herds for centuries. 

So the National Wildlife Research Center in the Department of Agriculture spent several years studying the effectiveness of several large dog breeds in keeping wolves at bay. 

Danny Kinka, a PhD student at Utah State University, participated in the study and is our guest.  
 

gray wolf

Protecting Livestock From Predators By Training Cows

By , & Feb 19, 2018
Erich Ferdinand, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63988292

You know how people always say you should not run from a dog that appears threatening?  That's because the dog is more likely to run after you if you create a chase situation. 

And it's apparently just as true of wolves as it is of dogs. 

Mark Coats is a rancher in the Tulelake area, just as concerned as any rancher about the rise of wolves in the region.  He offers advice through the web at Rancher Predator Awareness, including ways to train cattle not to run when confronted by predators. 

Researchers Work To Reduce Human/Wolf Conflicts

By , & Sep 29, 2017
ODFW

"Fish gotta swim, birds gotta fly," Billie Holliday and others once sang.  They might have added "wolves gotta hunt." 

And that particular action brings wolves, now reestablishing their range in our region, into conflict with humans.  Not face to face, but in predation of valuable livestock owned by humans. 

The conflicts have the full attention of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the National Wildlife Research Center of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

That's where Dr. Julie Young works to reduce human-wildlife conflict. 