Wed 8:30 | Scientists Study Using Big Dogs To Protect Herds From Wolves

Trying to keep wolves away from livestock is a constant challenge. And news reports tend to focus on permits issued to shoot wolves.

But there are many more approaches considered for keeping wolves away from cattle and sheep... including breeding big dogs. Some breeds--we're talking big, wolf-sized dogs--have protected herds for centuries.

So the National Wildlife Research Center in the Department of Agriculture spent several years studying the effectiveness of several large dog breeds in keeping wolves at bay.

Danny Kinka, a PhD student at Utah State University, participated in the study and is our guest.

