Norma Paulus was a key figure in Oregon politics in the 70s and 80s, and ran for governor in 1986.

She missed there, but she was Oregon's first female secretary of state and later served as state school superintendent.

Her years in the limelight are told in her book The Only Woman in the Room: The Norma Paulus Story.

Norma is in delicate health these days, but her son Fritz Paulus joins us to talk about his mother's many accomplishments.