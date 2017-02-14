Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | Oregon Legislature Considers Vaccine Law

It's not just that people have a fear of needles; some of them also have concerns about what comes OUT of the needles. 

Vaccines have become increasingly controversial in recent years. 

A group called Oregonians for Medical Freedom supports legislation in Oregon's state capital to provide greater freedom for parents to make medical decisions for their children. 

One of the bills currently circulating is SB579, which is titled "Relating to informed consent for vaccinations." 

Physician Diane Powell of Medford and Robert Snee from Portland make the case for the bill to become law.  

 

