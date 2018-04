The ocean is full of energy, but can we capture it for use in creating electricity? Lots of people think we can, including the people at the Redwood Coast Energy Authority.

RCEA recently announced efforts to pursue a floating wind farm, to capture wind energy offshore.

This is a project the Pacific Ocean Energy Trust has been working toward for several years now.

Lori Biondini of RCEA and Jason Busch of POET visit with concepts and details.